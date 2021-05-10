Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 3,233 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $14,574,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

NBIX opened at $91.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.