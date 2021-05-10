Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Southern First Bancshares worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $53.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $850,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

