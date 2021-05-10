Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 89,428 Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 89,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at $21,330,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZVO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Zovio stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

