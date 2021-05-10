BTIG Research Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $80.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $71.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $58,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Bruker by 2,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

