Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 181.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

