ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

