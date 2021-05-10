Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.04 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

