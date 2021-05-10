Barclays Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $130.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

ABC opened at $120.86 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $39,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

