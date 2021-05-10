Mizuho Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $120.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.12.
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $87.40 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56.
In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
