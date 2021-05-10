Mizuho Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $120.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $87.40 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.