Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 82,953 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of FOUR opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 300.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

