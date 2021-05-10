Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 82,953 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.
- On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.
- On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.
Shares of FOUR opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 300.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
