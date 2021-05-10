FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Issued By KeyCorp

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 210,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invacare by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

