Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $448.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

