Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$198.42.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$179.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of C$34.30 billion and a PE ratio of 85.60. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$163.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.