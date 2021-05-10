Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,736 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

