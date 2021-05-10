KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 1,124 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in LivePerson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Shares of LPSN opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,828 shares of company stock worth $4,369,129. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.