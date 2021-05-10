Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson Sells 42,500 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

