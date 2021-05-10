Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen Sells 5,000 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $133.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,328,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

