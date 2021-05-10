KBC Group NV Takes $49,000 Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.16.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

