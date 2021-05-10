Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) EVP Sells $781,739.66 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

