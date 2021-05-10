Strs Ohio Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

CHRW opened at $99.51 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

