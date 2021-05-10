Strs Ohio Sells 15,205 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $106.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.