Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTLA opened at $67.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,110,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 770,373 shares of company stock worth $52,555,951. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

