6,334 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $61,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.69. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

