New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $39.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $706.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.