New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.15 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

