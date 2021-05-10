Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 840.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.5282 per share. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at $1,047,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

