Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Personalis alerts:

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $998.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Personalis has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.