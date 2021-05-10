Piper Sandler Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $29.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVH. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

NYSE EVH opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

