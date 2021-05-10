Strs Ohio Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $30.45 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

