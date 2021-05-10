Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $225.31 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

