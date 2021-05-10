Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $417,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after acquiring an additional 647,631 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

