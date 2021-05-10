Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Camden National worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.