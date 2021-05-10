AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.68.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -438.93.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

