Piper Sandler Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

