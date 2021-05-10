Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has $39.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.