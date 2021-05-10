Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$910.50 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

