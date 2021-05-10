Brokers Set Expectations for Maximus, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maximus in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maximus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,552,000 after buying an additional 119,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

