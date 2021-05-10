Needham & Company LLC Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,202.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.