Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $36.00 at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Aterian alerts:

NASDAQ ATER opened at $15.28 on Friday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.