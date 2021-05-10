Strs Ohio Takes $1.13 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $34.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

