Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Five Below by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 143,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,016,000.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $196.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

