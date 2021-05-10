Cowen Raises Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $100.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target upped by Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Diodes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

