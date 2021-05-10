Truist Securiti Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $167.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

