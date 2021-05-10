Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HII. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.10.

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $222.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

