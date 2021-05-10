Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn $5.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

MRNA stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

