New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of REGENXBIO worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $36.27 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.