Private Advisor Group LLC Has $351,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $166.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $167.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

