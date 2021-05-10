Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $165.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $2,234,075 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 13,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

