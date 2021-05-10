$107.35 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $107.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $122.16 million. Euronav reported sales of $404.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $569.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $680.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $816.67 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $885.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.