Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

CHRS stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

